Brighton Park residents expected to protest, march Friday against plans for migrant camp

Residents in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood plan to protest and march against the city's plan for a migrant tent camp in the neighborhood.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago residents in the Brighton Park neighborhood look to voice their concerns as the city intends to move forward with the plan to add migrant camps in the community.

Organizers in the Brighton Park neighborhood say they expect 2,000 people to turn out for a protest and march Friday afternoon.

Residents from the area have been staging protests almost daily. They're opposed to the city's plan to build a winterized tent camp for migrants on a vacant lot near 38th Street and California Avenue.

The city says the lot in Brighton Park that it's leasing, is still under an environmental review...but work crews proceed to move forward.

Meanwhile a second lot near 115th and Halsted streets has been purchased by the city and work is expected to start soon.

Thursday, the mayor spoke about the city's plans for both sites and efforts to create more housing for new arrivals before it gets too cold.

"I went to DC to request more dollars for the entire country and not just for the migrant crisis but for every crisis that we have experienced over the course of a generation now, especially if we are going to combat the trauma that is manifesting in the most violent of ways," Johnson said.

Members of the group "No Camp at Brighton Park" plan to gather near 38th Street and California Avenue just after noon. The march steps off at 1 p.m.