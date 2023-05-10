Pilsen building owner steps up when CPD station runs out of room for migrants in Chicago

Families, including babies and small children, are being housed in the space for the time being.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 12th District Chicago Police Station ran out of room, so one local alderman coordinated a plan, and a building owner stepped up, donating a vacant commercial space in the Pilsen neighborhood to migrants who have nowhere to go.

Families, including babies and small children, are being housed in the space for the time being, hailing from countries like Peru, Guatemala, Venezuela, Columbia and Nicaragua.

Alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez said he was getting calls on Monday and Tuesday about the 12th District police station turning migrants away because the lobby was full, so he started calling stakeholders in the Pilsen community to help provide food and shelter and help re-locate them.

The alderman was able to move 70 migrants Tuesday night from that police station into the vacant commercial space.

"The city did not provide any alternatives, and they were going to be bused yet again to another police station, so at that point we reached out to our communities. We are very thankful for the kindness and generosity of the community," said Sigcho-Lopez, of the 25th Ward.

Last week, about 100 migrants were arriving in Chicago each day. This week that number has doubled.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot signed an emergency order Tuesday, saying Chicago is stretched to the breaking point.

The order allows the city to make emergency purchases.

It also allows the city to request National Guard members from the state, but the mayor is holding back for now.

Meanwhile, a pandemic-era federal policy called Title 42 is set to expire Thursday, which could bring thousands more asylum seekers to Chicago.

Doug Wynne is the building owner who donated his vacant space in the Pilsen community. He said he sees how serious the situation is.

"I'm happy to let them borrow the building, but I go, 'where's the food?' So I had to run out and buy food. Now the social services have kicked in, and it's helping out, but the lack of coordination from the feds to the state from that state to our city is ridiculous," Wynne said.

Sigcho-Lopez is urging the city to open park district field houses and empty schools.

But those options have been met with opposition from many city residents.