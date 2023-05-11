Chicago braces for more migrants with Title 42 border policy se to expire Thursday

Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson has called for federal help to deal with migrants with Title 42 set to expire Thursday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The United States is preparing to take in many more migrants starting Thursday as Title 42 expires late Thursday night.

The pandemic-era policy allowed the U.S. to turn away migrants, citing concerns over COVID.

That change could impact Chicago with the city already struggling to house migrants bused here from Texas.

Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson has called for federal help and he was in Washington D.C. Wednesday.

He spoke with top White House officials and lawmakers from Illinois, including Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth.

Johnson's advisors say new funding to help support migrants was discussed.

Meanwhile, Alderman Byron Sigho-Lopez helped move dozens of migrants to a vacant building in Pilsen, which was donated by a business owner there.

This after migrants were being turned away from the 12th Police District where they were sleeping on the lobby floor.

"That was our concern, that there were people being bounced around all over the city without a safe place," Alderman Sigcho-Lopez said. Again, these are children, babies as young as three months old as I said, it was just inhumane and I'm really humbled to represent our community, who step up in a time of need."

The federal pandemic-era policy called Title 42 ends at 11:59 p.m., which means Chicago is bracing for the arrival of more migrants.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot has already declared a state of emergency with shelters full.

Many City Council members say the federal government, the state and corporations need to step up. They say there is just not enough money to address the crisis.