Chicago braces for more migrants as Title 42 border policy officially expires

Chicago braces for more migrants Friday as the Title 42 border policy officially expires.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Title 42, the COVID-19 restriction that blocked many migrants at the border with Mexico, has officially expired.

Now, new border policies will play out in the coming days as border patrol agents try to address an influx of migrants.

As asylum seekers race to the U.S. border, that could mean more migrants coming to Chicago. The issue is, Mayor Lori Lightfoot says we are out of space.

Title 42 allowed border officials to return migrants back over the border as to not spread COVID.

According to ABC News, a new system will aim to get the asylum-seekers to start using an online system to book appointments.

Pilsen building owner steps up when CPD station runs out of room for migrants in Chicago

In Chicago, residents are opposing bringing migrants into the shuttered South Shore High School and they have taken legal action, filing a motion for an emergency temporary restraining order.

"While we have empathy for the humanitarian crisis, our priority is a humanitarian crisis that we have suffered from for generations and we do not have the capacity to bear this burden of migrants," Natasha Dunn said.

Chicago has taken in 8,000 migrants since August, and more than 200 a day have flooded into the city crowding police stations and other public spaces.

The city has officially declared a state of emergency.