Two more buses of migrants arrive in Chicago, sent by Gov. Abbott | How you can help

Two more buses of migrants from Texas arrived in Chicago Wednesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two more busloads of migrants from Texas arrived in Chicago Wednesday afternoon.

On both buses were several families accompanied by young children among the new arrivals.

The buses arrived within about two hours of each other, first to Union Station where they were greeted by city officials, including paramedics, to make a first assessment as to whether anyone had immediate medical needs. After that, the migrants were brought to the Salvation Army Freedom Center in Humboldt Park.

The Freedom Center has become the first stop for the arriving migrants since the first bus arrived last week.

While the drop offs are new to Chicago, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been unilaterally sending busloads of migrants to both New York City and Washington D.C. since April. Each city has received approximately 8,000 people each.

Abbott said he's sending the migrants to alleviate the situation at the U.S.-Mexican border, where a growing number of asylum seekers, mostly from South and Central America, are overwhelming border communities.

Under current U.S. police, those seeking asylum are allowed to remain in the country until their legal cases are decided, a process that can take several years.

While many of the new arrivals will no doubt stay in the Chicago area, part of the intake process includes determining who has family and friends to go to and where, so they can move on from the shelter as soon as possible.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the city has since reached out on the federal and state level for aid and is calling upon anyone who wants to help these migrant families to donate.

The city is in the process of identifying drop-off locations for donations, but some items needed include:

- Gift cards

- New clothing (including cold weather clothing, underwear is a priority)

- Athletic shoes

- New hygiene items (toothbrush, toothpaste, deodorant, soap, shampoo)

- Feminine hygiene products

- Diapers

- Reusable bags (duffle bags and suitcases)

- Backpacks

- Baby formula

- Blankets

- Books for kids (Spanish)

- Strollers

Food or used items will not be accepted.

For more information on how you can become a volunteer or make a donation, visit Chicago.gov.