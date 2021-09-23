Chicago holiday events, including tree lighting, Millennium Park ice skating to return in-person

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The city of Chicago announced Thursday morning that in-person holiday traditions are returning this year.The activities include ice skating in Millennium Park -- the popular winter activity that attracts thousands of people each winter from November through March.Also, the city of Chicago will have an in-person Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Nov. 19.Halloween community events will return citywide, as well.Four new art exhibitions will open at the Chicago Cultural Center, including "Art and Race Matters: The Career of Robert Colescott."The announcement is part of "Capture Chicago's Creative Spirit" - a campaign to be launched jointly by the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, Choose Chicago and many cultural and community organizations to celebrate Chicago's creative community and welcome residents and visitors back to theaters, museums, dance and music venues for live cultural events, the mayor's office said.Visitfor more information.