holiday

Chicago holiday events, including tree lighting, Millennium Park ice skating to return in-person

Chicago ice skating at Millennium Park attracts thousands between November, March
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago holiday events returning in-person this year

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The city of Chicago announced Thursday morning that in-person holiday traditions are returning this year.

The activities include ice skating in Millennium Park -- the popular winter activity that attracts thousands of people each winter from November through March.

Also, the city of Chicago will have an in-person Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Nov. 19.

Halloween community events will return citywide, as well.

SEE MORE: Chicago Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Millennium Park to take place virtually

Four new art exhibitions will open at the Chicago Cultural Center, including "Art and Race Matters: The Career of Robert Colescott."

The announcement is part of "Capture Chicago's Creative Spirit" - a campaign to be launched jointly by the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, Choose Chicago and many cultural and community organizations to celebrate Chicago's creative community and welcome residents and visitors back to theaters, museums, dance and music venues for live cultural events, the mayor's office said.

Visit ChicagoCreativeSpirit.com for more information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagoloopholiday lightshalloweenholidaychristmas treemillennium parkchristmas
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOLIDAY
Yom Kippur 2021: Holiest day of the year in Judaism
Dia de Muertos exhibit remembers COVID victims, grieving families
Chicago area celebrating Labor Day with parades, festivals
What's open, what's closed on Labor Day: List
TOP STORIES
Oak Lawn woman wanted after skipping court over 'Maderna' vaccine card
Long haul COVID in kids produces little-understood lingering effects
2 Simeon HS students killed in separate shootings
FDA authorizes Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine boosters for at-risk groups
FedEx holding job fairs ahead of holiday rush season
Wisconsin-Notre Dame at Soldier Fields tops Big Ten schedule
Waves in Chicago, NW Ind. again expected to reach up to 16 feet
Show More
Search resumes for Brian Laundrie in Gabby Petito case
ISU grad student missing for nearly a month
Lightfoot 'not happy' with nearly 10K CPS students in quarantine
Chicago Weather: Chilly, breezy Thursday
Missing persons of color: Do they get the same attention?
More TOP STORIES News