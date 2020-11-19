Community & Events

Chicago Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Millennium Park to take place virtually

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's annual Christmas Tree lighting ceremony in Millennium Park will take place virtually.

The annual lighting ceremony will be closed to the public. But you can watch the tree lighting on the city's YouTube Channel at 6:30 p.m.

Starting Friday, groups of 10 or less can view the tree in person at the intersection of Michigan and Washington Street through the holiday season. The tree will stay lit through the first week in January.

Chicago's official Christmas tree has been selected and for the first time, the tree in Millennium Park will come from the city.



This year's tree is a 45-foot spruce donated by Catherine Townsend, a retired CPS teacher from the Morgan Park neighborhood. It is the first time the tree in Millennium Park has come from the city.
