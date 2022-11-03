High-ranking Milwaukee Election Commission official accused of illegally requesting military ballots

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WLS) -- A high-ranking election official for the City of Milwaukee has been fired and is expected to face charged over an accusation of fraud, city officials announced Thursday.

The person is a deputy elections director who's been accused of illegally requesting military ballots under three fictional names and having them sent to a state representative's home.

Milwaukee's district attorney is reviewing the allegation and expects charges to be filed in the coming days

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson announced the official's dismissal and said she has been "forthcoming about her actions."

"This has every appearance of being an egregious blatant violation of trust this matter is now in the hands of law enforcement," Johnson said. "We have no indication of any other violations of trust. Even so, we are looking into the possibility of other misdeeds."

The official's motive was not immediately clear and her attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment from ABC News.

The person who was fired has worked for the Milwaukee Election Commission for the past seven years, according to officials.