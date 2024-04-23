McHenry County State's Attorney Patrick Kenneally says he is dropping out of race for reelection

Patrick Kenneally, the McHenry County state's attorney, said he is dropping out of the November 2024 election.

Patrick Kenneally, the McHenry County state's attorney, said he is dropping out of the November 2024 election.

Patrick Kenneally, the McHenry County state's attorney, said he is dropping out of the November 2024 election.

Patrick Kenneally, the McHenry County state's attorney, said he is dropping out of the November 2024 election.

MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- In a surprise decision, the state's attorney in McHenry County says he is dropping out of the race for reelection.

Patrick Kenneally was running unopposed on the November ballot.

In a statement on Tuesday, he said he made the decision to remove himself from the race after "having taken stock of life's immediate challenges, which include raising four young children and caring for two ailing parents."

Kenneally will leave office at the end of November. The Republican Party will chose who will run in his place.