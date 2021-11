EMBED >More News Videos A young giraffe at Indianapolis Zoo couldn't hide its excitement on its first day outside.

MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- Zookeepers in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, welcomed a male Bactrian camel calf into the world on the morning of April 13.Footage shared by the Milwaukee County Zoo shows the 94-pound baby wobbling around the camel habitat under the doting gaze of parents AJ and Stan.The newborn, who has yet to be named, is the camel couple's third offspring, according to the Milwaukee County Zoo. Visitors can see the calf out in the "camel yard," the zoo said.