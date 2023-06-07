WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Chicago minimum wage set for increase on July 1

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, June 7, 2023 1:27AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

CHICAGO (WLS) -- On Tuesday, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson reminded people about the minimum wage increase going into effect at the end of June.

As of July 1, minimum wage for businesses with 21 or more employees will be $15.80 an hour.

SEE ALSO | Cook County minimum wage set for increase on July 1

For smaller businesses with 4 to 20 employees, the rate will be $15.

Large companies with tipped employees will pay at least $9.48 per hour, and tipped employees at smaller businesses will receive at least $9 an hour.

READ MORE | Here's the difference between a 'minimum wage' and 'living wage,' and why it matters

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW