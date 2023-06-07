Chicago minimum wage set for increase on July 1

CHICAGO (WLS) -- On Tuesday, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson reminded people about the minimum wage increase going into effect at the end of June.

As of July 1, minimum wage for businesses with 21 or more employees will be $15.80 an hour.

For smaller businesses with 4 to 20 employees, the rate will be $15.

Large companies with tipped employees will pay at least $9.48 per hour, and tipped employees at smaller businesses will receive at least $9 an hour.

