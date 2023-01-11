Miracle Uber Ride results in driver donating kidney to passenger

Army Vet Uber driver donates kidney to passenger he met for the first time while driving him to a dialysis appointment.

NEWARK, Del. -- Bill Sumiel needed a kidney.

And because his center needed to pick him up at his Salem, N.J. home, he also needed an Uber ride.

On the car ride to the dialysis center, he and his driver struck up a conversation about the problems Sumiel was having.

By the end of the car ride, Uber driver Tim Letts, told him that "God put him in his car that day" and offered him his kidney.

They ended up being a match.

It was too much of a coincidence for Sumiel who says it was divine intervention to place those two in the same car just when he needed it the most.

One year after the surgery, Sumiel feels great and is rehabbing at the University of Delaware's Renal Rehab center.

Letts lives in Germany and is still best friends with Sumiel, the person whose life he saved.