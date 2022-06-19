pageant

Hermosa native wins Miss Illinois, discusses preparing for Miss USA 2022

If she wins Miss USA, Miss Universe 2022 pageant would be next
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Chicago native wins Miss Illinois

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Angel Reyes was recently crowned Miss Illinois USA.

The Hermosa native said her platform of advocating for minorities and disadvantaged communities stems from her background and upbringing.

She's part of the Hermosa Neighborhood Association, which helps minorities get into the workforce and promotes education.

She was only the second Latina in state history to win her title.

RELATED: Miss America makeover: Organization scraps swimsuit, evening gown competitions in wake of #MeToo movement

"I'm just grateful to represent my state," Reyes said.

Reyes is now preparing to compete for Miss USA this fall, hoping to represent the country at the Miss Universe Pageant.

She's gone for the Miss Illinois USA crown five times, and said the fifth time's the charm.
