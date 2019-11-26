Missing 15-year-old returns safely in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police asked for the public's assistance Tuesday in searching for a missing teenager, who returned safely late Tuesday morning.

Precious Wilson, 15, was last in contact with friends and family Sunday, and was missing from the 300-block of West 23rd Street in Chicago, police said in a news release Tuesday. Wilson is 5-feet, 4-inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds and has black hair.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black Adidas pants with a white stripe, police said.
