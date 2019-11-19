Missing 18-month-old from Kenwood last seen with grandfather: police

Police said 18-month-old Kaydense Brooks was last seen with her grandfather Sammy Brooks in the 4700 block of South Greenwood Avenue.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police are searching for an 18-month old baby who was last seen Monday in the Kenwood neighborhood.

Police said Kaydense Brooks was last seen with her grandfather Sammy Brooks in the 4700 block of South Greenwood Avenue.

It's possible they could've traveled near the Little Italy neighborhood via public transportation, police said.

Kaydense is described as 2 feet tall, approximately 18 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair and light brown skin.

She was last seen wearing a purple and blue snow suit and brown UGG boots inside a pink stroller.

If seen, please contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.
