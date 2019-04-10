NEW YORK -- Police in the Dominican Republic believe they've found the bodies of a missing couple from Westchester County who never returned home from their vacation.
Police believe Orlando Moore and Portia Ravenelle were on their way to catch their flight home to Mount Vernon when their car went off the road and into the ocean.
Fishermen reported seeing the vehicle in the ocean, but divers have not been able to identify it because of rough seas.
Missing American couple feared dead in Dominican Republic
