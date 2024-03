Boy, 13, missing after going to Auburn Gresham convenience store, police say

Chicago police have issued an alert for missing 13-year-old boy Antoine Jones.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 13-year-old boy has been reported missing from the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

Police said Antoine Jones was last seen on Saturday night when he went to a convenience store in the 7900-block of South Wood Street.

Antoine is described by police as five feet seven inches tall and weighs 150 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a Members Only jacket with cartoon characters on it, gray jogging pants and gray gym shoes.