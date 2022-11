Missing boy, 12, last seen outside Brainerd elementary school

Missing Chicago child Sergio Matthews Jr., 12, was last seen outside at Fort Dearborn Elementary near 90th and Throop in Brainerd.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy who was last seen more than 24 hours ago outside his school on the South Side.

Sergio Mathews Jr. is a 7th grader at Fort Dearborn Elementary near 90th and Throop in Brainerd.

His mother shared a photo of what he was wearing when he left the house Thursday morning.

His family is unable to track him because he left his phone at home.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.