K9 'Fido' helps find missing boy with autism, Gary police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, October 27, 2024 6:03PM
GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- A Gary K9 officer is being held a hero after helping locate a missing boy on Sunday.

Just after midnight, police received a call that a 12-year-old boy with autism left his home and was missing.

K9 Officer Fido was called to the scene to help track and locate the boy.

Shortly after, K9 Fido found the boy at Westside High School grounds.

The boy was okay and was reunited with his family.

"Great job to the responding officers for beginning the search and requesting the use of the K9 to complete a track. Great Job By Officer A Malinoff and her K9 partner "Fido" in locating the missing juvenile so quickly," a spokesperson for Gary PD said on social media.

