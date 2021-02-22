Dog missing after vehicle stolen in Avondale on North Side, Chicago police say

The owner reported that he left his 2014 Chevy Sonic idling with his 3-year-old dog, Nola, in the backseat when an unknown person jumped in and took off, Chicago police said.
The incident happened in the 3500-block of West Lawrence Avenue just after 10:30 a.m., according to police.
Alright Twitter do your thing! Please retweet and help find NOLA, so she can be reunited with her owner! pic.twitter.com/Z7KS8rwzFl— Chicago PD 14th Dist (@ChicagoCAPS14) February 21, 2021
The offender took off in an unknown direction and no one is in custody at this time, police said.
Nola is described as a cream/brown lab/pit mix. She is wearing a purple leash and collar and is chipped, her owner said. They added that she does have anxiety.
Anyone with information is asked to call (773) 932-4845.