Woman searches for missing dog that escaped from North Side vet's office during frigid weather conditions

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago woman is desperately searching for her beloved dog after he escaped from an Avondale vet's office Saturday.She said she had to take her 2-year-old German Shepard, Toby, to get stitches on his eye, but because of COVID-19 restrictions, she couldn't stay with him and had to drop him off.She left him in the care of the vet's office located near N. California Avenue and W. Roscoe Street, but said she received a call from the vet around noon later that day telling her Toby was missing.The vet said they let him out of a cage, but he got spooked and ran out the automatic door.The owner said Toby has a history of getting nervous at the vet, as well as around other dogs.She said she has searched for him all day, but since it is very cold outside, she fears he won't survive.Anyone with information is asked to contact Nelly at 773-598-0775.