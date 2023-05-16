Mother charged in South Elgin girl's 2017 abduction posts $250K bail, released

Heather Unbehaun is in custody for the abduction of her daughter Kayla in 2017. The case was part of an episode of 'Unsolved Mysteries,' which led to the tip locating them.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The mother of a girl abducted from South Elgin in 2017 has posted bail and was released from custody Tuesday morning.

Heather Unbehaun posted $250,000 bail, and is next due in court July 11 in North Carolina.

Kayla Unbehaun, 15, who was allegedly abducted by her mother, Heather Unbehaun, from South Elgin in 2017, was recently found in North Carolina.

South Elgin police said Kayla Unbehaun was last seen on July 4, 2017. Her father went to pick her up from her mother's house in Wheaton on July 5, but she wasn't there.

At the time, her father had full custody, and her mother only had visitation rights.

ABC7 Chicago's sister station in Asheville, North Carolina reports that police arrested 40-year-old Heather Unbehaun in Asheville over the weekend.

In the years after her disappearance, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children posted an alert online, showing Kayla Unbehaun at age 9, as she was when she was abducted, and an age-progression photo of how she may look now.

The case was also mentioned during an episode of Netflix's "Unsolved Mysteries" series about parental abductions.

And this past weekend, a store owner who had seen that show apparently recognized Kayla Unbehaun at a shopping center in Asheville and called police.

Kayla Unbehaun "is in good condition and in good spirits since being reunited with her family," police said.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children shared a message from Kayla Unbehaun's father, Ryan, saying, "I'm overjoyed that Kayla is home safe. I want to thank @ElginPDFD, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and all of the law enforcement agencies who assisted with her case. We ask for privacy as we get to know each other again and navigate this new beginning."

The Kane County State's Attorney had approved one charge of child abduction for Heather Unbehaun when she was located. It was not immediately clear if and what additional charges would be filed.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call South Elgin police at 847-741-2151.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.