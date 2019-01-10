A mother in north Texas is planning a funeral instead of a high school graduation. Her two sons died headed to school and then the mall this week.The brothers -- 17-year-old Diego Rivera and 14-year-old Daniel Rivera -- were found inside a submerged SUV Wednesday morning.They disappeared Tuesday. Their mother called police.But it wasn't until Wednesday morning that their vehicle was found upside down in a creek in Denton.Diego was a senior and a goalie on his high school soccer team. His brother was an 8th grader.It's not clear what caused the crash.