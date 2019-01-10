Missing teen brothers found dead in submerged SUV in ditch

EMBED </>More Videos

Texas teenage brothers found dead in their SUV upside down, submerged in a creek

DENTON, Texas --
A mother in north Texas is planning a funeral instead of a high school graduation. Her two sons died headed to school and then the mall this week.

The brothers -- 17-year-old Diego Rivera and 14-year-old Daniel Rivera -- were found inside a submerged SUV Wednesday morning.

They disappeared Tuesday. Their mother called police.

But it wasn't until Wednesday morning that their vehicle was found upside down in a creek in Denton.

Diego was a senior and a goalie on his high school soccer team. His brother was an 8th grader.

It's not clear what caused the crash.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
texas newsteen killedcar accidentu.s. & worldTexas
Top Stories
Man fatally shot by woman in Fernwood previously accused of attacking cops
Ind. man accused of intentionally running over, killing mechanic in West Chatham
Cook County state's attorney examining new R. Kelly claims
VIDEO: Amazon driver urinates in customer's yard
Man who hailed cab while woman burned to death sentenced
Police: Man stole $10M lottery ticket from roommate
2nd death investigation at Democratic donor's home
Fortnite creator gets 'F' rating from BBB
Show More
Naked man ID'd in wrong-way interstate chase
The Oscars will not have a host: Report
President Trump heading to border as government shutdown continues
Federal workers impacted by government shutdown to hold rally in Loop
More News