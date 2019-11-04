Missing woman, 66, last seen on Near North Side: police

Frankie Williams, who also goes by the nickname "Tiny," had hip replacement surgery about three years ago and has Alzheimer's disease, police said.

CHICAGO -- A missing woman was last seen on the Near North Side.

Frankie Williams, 66, was last seen Nov. 2 in the vicinity of 116 West Elm Street, Chicago police said.

She was wearing a purple leather coat, green sweater, blue jeans, black knee-high boots and carrying a red chain purse made from canvas-like material.

Williams, who also goes by the nickname "Tiny," had hip replacement surgery about three years ago and has Alzheimer's disease, police said.

She is 6 feet tall, 110 pounds and has brown eyes. She has black dreadlocks with red, black and white highlights.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagonear north sidemissing womanchicago police department
