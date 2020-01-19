UPDATE: Woman, 61, missing from South Shore located: police

CHICAGO -- A 61-year-old missing woman who was last seen in South Shore has been located.
Cynthia Cade was last seen Saturday near the 6800 block of South Merrill Avenue, Chicago police said. She was wearing a white t-shirt and burgundy pants.
Police cancelled the alert about 9:50 a.m. Sunday, saying she has been located and safely reunited with her family.
