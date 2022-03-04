race in america

South Shore artist brings attention to missing women of color in 'Still Searching' series

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago artist brings attention to missing women of color

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A South Shore artist has created a series of portraits bringing attention to missing women of color, whose cases are more likely to go unsolved.

Thursday Damon Lamar Reed was working on a portrait of 15-year-old Yasmine Acree, who has been missing since 2008. He created the Still Searching Project, painting portraits of missing women in the Chicago area, after the unsolved murder of his aunt led him to become more aware of cases of missing women.


"I just want to help spread that awareness, get the word out, maybe that will cause certain cases to get opened back up," he said.

A Thursday Congressional hearing addressed the issue nationwide. Congresswoman Robin Kelly (D-IL 02) noted that media coverage of missing women of color "pales in comparison to missing white women" at the hearing she called in the Committee on Oversight and Reform's Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties. She cited data showing 40% of missing women and girls nationwide are people of color.

Among the others who testified was Shawn Wilkinson, father of Akia Eggleson from Baltimore, who said when his pregnant daughter went missing in 2017, neither police nor media got involved, even when she missed her own baby shower.

"Society does not care about us," he told the assembled representatives.


"I'm deeply troubled by the fact that she didn't show up for her baby shower and law enforcement doesn't take it seriously until 30 days later," said Congressman Kweisi Mfume (D-MD 07).

The Chicago area has its own share of families still searching for their loved ones, like the families of Kierra Coles and Sheena Gibbs.

"The more eyes to get on it, the more people that can talk about it and eventually start to create that change," said Reed about his art.

Reed knows the names and faces, and hopes something will come of the hearing so his series doesn't continue to grow. His series "Still Searching" is on display at the Chicago Cultural Center through April.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagosouth shoreartrace in americacongressmissing teenagermissing woman
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RACE IN AMERICA
Chicagoan Ida B. Wells remembered by great granddaughter
Our Chicago: U of I Chancellor Robert Jones
Trayvon Martin, 10 years later: Teen's death changes nation
Biden nominates Ketanji Brown Jackson as Supreme Court pick
TOP STORIES
Basic income pilot announced for suburban Cook County residents
'Fear in their eyes': TX investigators describe horror house
Rogers Park shooting leaves 3 hurt near Red Line stop
Who the feds interviewed in Mike Madigan indictment
Suspect in hit-and-run that killed retired CPD officer out on bond
Palatine march calls for end of Russia-Ukraine war
'Great Resignation' jobseekers push for more control, remote work
Show More
Man robbed at gunpoint on CTA Red Line train: CPD
IL reports 1,169 new cases, 38 deaths
Russian forces enter city that has Europe's largest nuclear plant
'Dancing with the Stars' pro back in LA after fleeing Ukraine
Teens charged in murder of retired Gary firefighter, basketball player
More TOP STORIES News