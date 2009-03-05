A Broadway musical has launched a multi-city search for actors of all ages, including young performers to play Michael Jackson at age 10.
The producers of "MJ the Musical" are holding open auditions across the country over the next few weeks. They're looking for actors for stage roles as well as to understudy, and must possess the singing and dancing chops to play Michael Jackson at various stages of his life.
Tony Award-nominee Ephraim Sykes has been cast in the main role as Jackson. The show is expected to open next summer at the Neil Simon Theatre in New York.
Auditions will take place across the country throughout January in Washington, D.C., Chicago, Detroit, Philadelphia, Atlanta, New York City, and Los Angeles. Video submissions will also be accepted.
Those interested in auditioning can find more information at www.mjthemusical.com.
WASHINGTON, D.C.
Saturday, January 11th, 2020
Open Call from 12-3pm
Hyatt Place Washington DC
1522 K Street NW
Washington, D.C 20005
CHICAGO, IL
Saturday, January 11th, 2020
Open Call from 1 - 3:30 pm
Gus Giordano Dance School
5230 N Clark Street
Chicago, IL 60640
DETROIT, MI
Sunday, January 12th, 2020
Open Call from 10am - 12:30pm
DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Detroit Downtown - Fort Shelby
525 W Lafayette Boulevard
Detroit, MI USA 48226
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sunday, January 12th, 2020
Open Call from 12pm - 3pm
Walnut Street Theatre
825 Walnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19107
ATLANTA, GA
Saturday, January 25th, 2020
Open Call from 12-3pm
Sheraton Atlanta Hotel
165 Courtland Street NE
Atlanta, GA 30303
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Saturday, January 25th, 2020
Open Call from 10am - 1pm
Telsey + Company
1501 Broadway, Suite #510
NYC, NY 10036
*Must bring ID to enter the building
LOS ANGELES, CA
Saturday, February 1st, 2020
Open Call from 9am - 1pm
Screenland Studios
10501 Burbank Boulevard
North Hollywood, CA 91601
'MJ the Musical' holding open casting call for 'Michaels' of all ages
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More