Mom charged after kidnapping, barricading herself with daughter

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A mother faces a felony charge after allegedly abducting and restraining her biological daughter.

Susette Reynosa, 22, does not have custodial rights of her 5-year-old daughter and allegedly abducted her from a relative while out on a walk, police said.

Reynosa then barricaded herself and her daughter inside a home near 18th Street and Springfield Avenue.

Police said the girl was not injured in the incident, and was reunited with her father and grandmother on Sunday.

Police also said they recovered two weapons at the scene.
