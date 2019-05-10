Mother tossed her 7-week-old girl down 75-foot embankment before falsely reporting her kidnapped, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

A mother has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly tossing her infant down a large rocky embankment.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. -- A mother has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly tossing her infant down a large rocky embankment.

The criminal charge came after Henderson County Sheriff's Office investigated a reported kidnapping on Thursday.l

Krista Noelle Madden, 35, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

According to investigators, Madden had told authorities that she was kidnapped along with her baby, and that she escaped but the kidnappers kept her baby.

Asheville Police Department found the infant safe hours after a frantic search, which began as soon as Madden reported the kidnapping.

On Friday, Henderson County Sheriff's Office said that none of Madden's wild tale was true.

Instead investigators said Madden herself threw her baby, which was strapped in a car seat, down a 75-foot embankment in a rocky area. The child had fallen out of the car seat by the time she was found. She was reportedly found by a homeowner who happened to hear the baby cry as his wife was headed to the mailbox.

Madden is being held in Henderson County under a $750,000 bond.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ashevillechild abductionmissing girlkidnapping
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Grandmother, teen parents of newborn abandoned in Humboldt Park alley charged, police say
Kenosha shooting: Teen questioned in death of girl, 16
Parents charged in murder of Crystal Lake boy plead not guilty
2 charged after 40 gunshots fired outside River North club
Sheriff: Woman breaks into home, pets dog, washes dishes, leaves
NJ woman accused of cyber trolling people across the world
Boy, 14, charged in Argyle Red Line shooting
Show More
Puppy found beaten, burned in Coachella dumpster
The 60: Mother's Day Weekend
WATCH LIVE: Chicago area police honor fallen officers
Non-standard auto insurance can lead to stalled claims for crash victims
Waukegan plant explosion victims honored at memorial
More TOP STORIES News