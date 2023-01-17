No Fear: 7-year-old Friendswood BMX star racing to the top

'He's really determined': Get to know the 7-year-old BMX prodigy out of Friendswood

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas -- The moment Monaco Jones got on a bike there was no looking back.

The 7-year-old first grader is now a rising star in the BMX scene.

He is ranked number one in his age group in the U.S. South-Central Region, and recently took 4th place at the Race of Champions 2022.

His mother, Lauren Maignaud, tells ABC13 Jones was diagnosed with autism when he was in Kindergarten and BMX riding has helped him in so many ways

"It helps him create more friends - being put in a more in a social environment with all these other riders, I think it helps his confidence" Maignaud said.