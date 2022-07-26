Monkeypox case reported in Cook County Jail

The World Health Organization is calling the monkeypox outbreak a "public health emergency," with cases reported in more than 75 countries.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A monkeypox case has been identified at the Cook County Jail Tuesday, he Cook County Health Department said.

The individual was isolated immediately and the living unit quarantined, officials said.

Contact tracing is underway and officials said the risk for the jail population and staff is low.

"It is important to remember that the population in the jail is a microcosm of the community," the Cook County Health Department said. "As such, it is reasonable to expect cases to appear within the jail. The individual is believed to have contracted the virus in the community prior to being ordered into custody at the jail."

Cook County Health and the Cook County Sheriff's Office are working with the public health departments for Chicago and Illinois as well as the CDC.

The Chicago Department of Public Health will be at the jail Tuesday to offer testing and vaccination for eligible individuals.