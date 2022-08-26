Monkeypox Illinois: NIU reports first case of virus

WATCH LIVE

DEKALB, Illinois (WLS) -- Northern Illinois University reported its first case of monkeypox Friday.

University president Lisa Freeman said that the student is now isolating and receiving care from NIU and health care providers.

Freeman said the student had minimal contact with others in the community and has not attended in-person classes.

The DeKalb County Health Department has initiated contact tracing, with close contacts being asked to monitor symptoms for the next 21 days.

Anyone contacted by DCHD at any point in the academic year is expected to participate in contact tracing, Freeman said.

Symptoms usually start within three weeks of exposure to the virus. Someone who has flu-like symptoms typically can expect to develop a rash one to four days later.

Students experiencing symptoms can contact the Northwestern Medicine Student Health Center at 815-306-2777

