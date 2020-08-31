Crews to resume search for man, presumed dead, in Lake Michigan near Monroe Harbor

Happening Now: @Chicago_Police, @CFDMedia , @USCG & @ChicagoParks Life Guards are searching for a man in the water near the 500 block of S. Lake Shore Drive. #CPDMediaCar pic.twitter.com/VrilTl4t8m — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) August 31, 2020

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Dive crews will continue the search for man who fell off a boat into Monroe Harbor Sunday evening.According to Chicago police, the 32-year-old was on a boat with some friends around 6:05 p.m. when he fell into the harbor in the 400-block of East Monroe Street and never resurfaced.Divers with the Chicago Police Department and Chicago Fire Department were sent in after him.After looking for the man for two hours, Chicago fire officials announced that the search had officially become a recovery mission, led by Chicago police and the United States Coast Guard."After extensive search the event has been transitioned to a recovery," fire officials said shortly before 8 p.m.