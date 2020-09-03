Missing man's body recovered from Monroe Harbor in Lake Michigan

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A body has been recovered from Monroe Harbor Thursday after a man went missing in Lake Michigan last Sunday.
Chicago police said the body of a man in his 30s was recovered by the Marine Unit in Monroe Harbor Thursday morning.
Police said the recovered body of a boater who jumped into the lake last Sunday and did not come up. Family members identified him as Clarence "CJ" Weaver Jr.
The 32-year-old and his friends rented a pontoon boat to enjoy the summer day Sunday.
"He was out there with friends and his girlfriend just enjoying the day- seemed like they were having a lot of fun," Burdett said.
Weaver was on the high school swim team and loved the water, but when he jumped into the lake, he did not come back up.
"The driver of the boat tried to rescue him," Burdett said.
Friends said the water was choppy because so many boats were out on the water.
Weaver owned his own business and worked as a carpenter to restore and fix up properties.
"He loved it. He told us last Saturday how much he loved doing what he was doing, he found his niche. Doing the things he wanted to do," Burdett said.
