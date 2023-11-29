Husband accused of killing wife after dispute over cat's veterinary care in Pennsylvania

LOWER POTTSGROVE TWP, Pa, -- An 84-year-old man is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his 85-year-old wife in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.

The district attorney's office said the suspect, Barton Seltmann, called 911 on Tuesday afternoon to report his wife was unresponsive.

Barton Seltmann

Officers arrived to find Barton Seltmann on the rear porch of his home with blood on his hands, face and clothing. The body of his wife, Margaret Seltmann, was found inside the home.

According to investigators, the Seltmanns were arguing about money for the veterinary care of their cat when the fight turned physical.

According to the police affidavit, Barton Seltmann told officers that his wife had grabbed a knife and threatened to kill him, so he used a chair to push her down.

Barton Seltmann allegedly told officers he then no longer saw a knife in his wife's hand, but continued to strike her in the head with his fist and a candleholder while she was on the ground.

Broken glass pieces of the candleholder were found at the scene, police said, and a small, black-handled knife was found under Margaret Seltmann's body.

Barton Seltmann is being held without bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 5.