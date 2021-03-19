Society

Chicago to install parking meters at Montrose Harbor this summer

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Free parking in Montrose Harbor will soon come to an end.

The city said they plan to install 96 parking pay boxes, which is expected to impact about 750 spots across the city.

RELATED: Chicago City Council approves Mayor Lightfoot's 2021 budget proposal, property tax increase

Montrose Harbor is one of those locations.

The parking box installations were included in this year's city budget, according to city officials.

RELATED: New Chicago speeding tickets with higher fines now in effect

The Chicago City Council voted to approve Mayor Lori Lightfoot's $12.8 billion budget plan in November.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagouptownbeachesparking
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pritzker announces IL vaccine eligibility expansion
IL reports 2,380 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths
Would-be North Austin robber shot while holding up armored truck: CPD
Scientist behind COVID shot says next target is cancer
IL senator has gun pulled on him:' (I was) thinking about January 6th'
Plane with gear issue lands safely at O'Hare
3 charged in kidnapping, carjacking man in Kenwood: police
Show More
What we know about Atlanta spa shooting victims
U of I, Loyola tip off Friday in NCAA Tournament
IL COVID vaccine guidelines do not include weed smokers in Phase 1B
Italian Village reopens in Chicago Loop
Loretto Hospital apologizes for vaccinating judges, spouses out of turn
More TOP STORIES News