Chicago to install parking meters at Montrose Harbor this summer

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Free parking in Montrose Harbor will soon come to an end.The city said they plan to install 96 parking pay boxes, which is expected to impact about 750 spots across the city.Montrose Harbor is one of those locations.The parking box installations were included in this year's city budget, according to city officials.The Chicago City Council voted to approve Mayor Lori Lightfoot's $12.8 billion budget plan in November.