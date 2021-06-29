Morris fire: Industrial blaze prompts evacuations

MORRIS, Ill. (WLS) -- An industrial fire in far southwest suburban Morris has prompted evacuations, city officials said.The fire is happening in the 900 block of East Benton Street. Evacuations have been ordered on that block as well as on adjacent Douglas and Armstrong streets.What started the fire was not immediately clear, and officials have not said specifically where it is taking place. The Grundy County Sheriff's Office said they are assisting with the response and the evacuations. If you need a place to go, they are using the Grundy County Administration Building at 1320 Union Street as a reception area.Nick Doerfler, a paramedic assisting with the response, told ABC7 Eyewitness News that the fire is burning out of control and more assistance has been requested from neighboring areas. He said there are large commercial batteries inside an old warehouse that was formerly a paper mill but is now used by other companies.Doerfler said at least 40 homes have been evacuated.No further details were immediately available. So far, no injuries have been reported.