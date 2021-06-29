fire

Morris fire: Industrial blaze prompts evacuations

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Industrial fire in Morris prompts evacuations

MORRIS, Ill. (WLS) -- An industrial fire in far southwest suburban Morris has prompted evacuations, city officials said.

The fire is happening in the 900 block of East Benton Street. Evacuations have been ordered on that block as well as on adjacent Douglas and Armstrong streets.

What started the fire was not immediately clear, and officials have not said specifically where it is taking place. The Grundy County Sheriff's Office said they are assisting with the response and the evacuations. If you need a place to go, they are using the Grundy County Administration Building at 1320 Union Street as a reception area.

Nick Doerfler, a paramedic assisting with the response, told ABC7 Eyewitness News that the fire is burning out of control and more assistance has been requested from neighboring areas. He said there are large commercial batteries inside an old warehouse that was formerly a paper mill but is now used by other companies.

Doerfler said at least 40 homes have been evacuated.

No further details were immediately available. So far, no injuries have been reported.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7Chicago.com for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
morrisevacuationfire
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE
Florida 4-year-old helps avert fire disaster
Rockton chemical plant fire likely accidental, fire chief says
Loop high-rise fire breaks out at Citibank, Cook County building: CFD
Group lights fireworks display in Minnesota grocery store
TOP STORIES
COVID outbreak at IL church camp leads to nearly 100 cases
Illinois reports 301 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths
Drum magazines bring throwback threat to Chicago gun violence
Mariano's stabbing victim describes attack by woman linked to 2 others
'Excruciating:' Florida collapse search stretches to Day 6
Pritzker signs IL student-athlete compensation bill
Chicago artist's toy soldiers march to make revolutionary art
Show More
Northbrook death investigation continues after boy pulled from pond
Chicago firefighters stage fireworks safety demonstration
Rev. Hunter says Biden's anti-violence plan doesn't address root issue
Venomous pet zebra cobra missing in North Carolina
Phishing scammers target IL Secretary of State, IDES
More TOP STORIES News