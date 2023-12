Morton Arboretum in Lisle offers free admission on Christmas Day

The Morton Arboretum in Lisle, IL is offering free admission on Christmas Day.

LISLE, Ill. (WLS) -- The Morton Arboretum is offering free admission on Christmas Day.

Guests with reservations are invited to enjoy all 16 miles of hiking trails, 9 miles of roads and more.

Members have exclusive access to the grounds from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., and non-members can enter between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The buildings and the children's garden are closed.