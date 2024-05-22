Morton Arboretum announces summer events schedule

LISLE, Ill. (WLS) -- It will be a busy summer at the Morton Arboretum in Lisle with many events on the schedule.
A new experience launches on Friday at the arboretum. Wonder Woods Mini Golf will let you play golf in the middle of nature. The nine-hole course has tree-themed features to go with the arboretum's exhibits. It will be open through September 2.
This summer's dog admission days are set for June 23 and July 21.
Full list of events:
Wonder Woods Mini Golf
Friday, May 24, through Monday, Sept. 2
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily
Iris Society Show
Monday, May 27
1 to 5 p.m.
Arbor Evenings
Wednesday evenings, May 29 through Aug. 21
6 to 8 p.m.
Swing for Science
Thursday, June 20
4 to 9 p.m.
Mocktails and More (ages 21 and older)
Saturday, June 22
Noon to 3 p.m.
Dog Admission Day
Sundays, June 23 or July 21
7 a.m. to sunset
Farm-to-Table Dinner
Thursday, July 11
7 p.m.
Walking Plays
Saturdays and Sundays, July 13 through Aug. 25
6 to 8 p.m. (approximately)
The Arboretum Store Summer Sale
Beginning Friday, July 26
10 a.m. to 6 p.m., daily
Of the Earth
Open through spring 2025
Nature Play for All
Saturday, June 1 and Sunday, June 2
Anytime between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Art in the Garden
Sunday, June 23
Every 30 minutes between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Family Pride Night in the Children's Garden
Thursday, June 27
5 to 8 p.m.
Crafting Herbal Cocktails
Wednesday, June 12
7 to 8:30 p.m.
The Evening Garden: Designs That Inspire
Tuesday, June 25
7 to 9 p.m.
Invasive Species (on demand)
Anytime online
Basic Tree Identification
Thursday, May 30
10 to 12:30 p.m.
Field Study: Birds of Summer
Three Saturdays, June 1, 8 and 15
8 to 11:30 a.m.
Nature Beyond the Binary
Saturday, June 15
10:30 a.m. to noon
Native Plant Identification
Saturday, June 22
8 to 11 a.m.
Beginning Dragonfly and Damselfly Identification
Thursday, June 27
8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Science and Stewardship of the Prairie
Saturday, July 20
9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Identifying Edible Plants with The Wild Dryad
Saturday, July 27
10 a.m. to noon
Toward Resilient and Equitable Food Systems (online)
Five sessions between July 31 and Aug. 8:
Wednesdays, July 31 and Aug. 7, and Thursdays, Aug. 1 and 8 (Online)
6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 3 (Optional field session in Maple Park, IL)
9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Flowers and Feathers in Gouache
Four Thursdays, June 6, 13, 20 and 27
6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Intermediate Nature Art: The Summer Prairie
Six Wednesdays, July 10 through Aug. 14
9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Introduction to Watercolor
Four Saturdays, July 13 through Aug. 3
9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Nature Photography Workshop: Canyons and Light
Five meeting dates between July 24 and Aug. 7:
Wednesdays, July 24 and 31, and Aug. 7
6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 28
8 to 11 a.m.
Saturday, Aug. 3
8 to 11 a.m.
Garden Walk: Healthy Plants, Happy Gardens
Tuesday, June 18
9 to 11 a.m.
Summer Solstice Hike
Thursday, June 20
7:30 to 9 p.m.
Treasured Trees of the Arboretum Tram Tour
Wednesday, June 26
6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Speaking for Earth: A Poetry Walk
Saturday, July 20
10 a.m. to noon
Forest Therapy Walks
Thursday, June 6 (two-hour walk)
6 to 8 p.m.
Thursdays, June 13 or 20 (two-hour walk)
9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Thursdays, July 18 or 25 (two-hour walk)
9 to 11 a.m.
Saturdays, June 29, July 13, 20 or 27 (three-hour walk)
9 a.m. to noon
Live Sound Meditation
Wednesdays, June 19 or July 24
7 to 8:30 p.m. (meditation begins at 7:15 p.m.)
LGBTQ+ Forest Therapy Walk
Saturday, June 22
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.