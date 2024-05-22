Morton Arboretum announces summer events schedule

LISLE, Ill. (WLS) -- It will be a busy summer at the Morton Arboretum in Lisle with many events on the schedule.

A new experience launches on Friday at the arboretum. Wonder Woods Mini Golf will let you play golf in the middle of nature. The nine-hole course has tree-themed features to go with the arboretum's exhibits. It will be open through September 2.

This summer's dog admission days are set for June 23 and July 21.

Full list of events:

Summer Highlights

Wonder Woods Mini Golf

Friday, May 24, through Monday, Sept. 2

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily

Iris Society Show

Monday, May 27

1 to 5 p.m.

Arbor Evenings

Wednesday evenings, May 29 through Aug. 21

6 to 8 p.m.

Swing for Science

Thursday, June 20

4 to 9 p.m.

Mocktails and More (ages 21 and older)

Saturday, June 22

Noon to 3 p.m.

Dog Admission Day

Sundays, June 23 or July 21

7 a.m. to sunset

Farm-to-Table Dinner

Thursday, July 11

7 p.m.

Walking Plays

Saturdays and Sundays, July 13 through Aug. 25

6 to 8 p.m. (approximately)

The Arboretum Store Summer Sale

Beginning Friday, July 26

10 a.m. to 6 p.m., daily

Exhibitions

Of the Earth

Open through spring 2025

Children's Activities and Family-Friendly Events

Nature Play for All

Saturday, June 1 and Sunday, June 2

Anytime between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Art in the Garden

Sunday, June 23

Every 30 minutes between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Family Pride Night in the Children's Garden

Thursday, June 27

5 to 8 p.m.

Gardening

Crafting Herbal Cocktails

Wednesday, June 12

7 to 8:30 p.m.

The Evening Garden: Designs That Inspire

Tuesday, June 25

7 to 9 p.m.

Science and Conservation

Invasive Species (on demand)

Anytime online

Basic Tree Identification

Thursday, May 30

10 to 12:30 p.m.

Field Study: Birds of Summer

Three Saturdays, June 1, 8 and 15

8 to 11:30 a.m.

Nature Beyond the Binary

Saturday, June 15

10:30 a.m. to noon

Native Plant Identification

Saturday, June 22

8 to 11 a.m.

Beginning Dragonfly and Damselfly Identification

Thursday, June 27

8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Science and Stewardship of the Prairie

Saturday, July 20

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Identifying Edible Plants with The Wild Dryad

Saturday, July 27

10 a.m. to noon

Toward Resilient and Equitable Food Systems (online)

Five sessions between July 31 and Aug. 8:

Wednesdays, July 31 and Aug. 7, and Thursdays, Aug. 1 and 8 (Online)

6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 3 (Optional field session in Maple Park, IL)

9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Art, Photography and Writing

Flowers and Feathers in Gouache

Four Thursdays, June 6, 13, 20 and 27

6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Intermediate Nature Art: The Summer Prairie

Six Wednesdays, July 10 through Aug. 14

9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Introduction to Watercolor

Four Saturdays, July 13 through Aug. 3

9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Nature Photography Workshop: Canyons and Light

Five meeting dates between July 24 and Aug. 7:

Wednesdays, July 24 and 31, and Aug. 7

6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 28

8 to 11 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 3

8 to 11 a.m.

Hikes and Walks

Garden Walk: Healthy Plants, Happy Gardens

Tuesday, June 18

9 to 11 a.m.

Summer Solstice Hike

Thursday, June 20

7:30 to 9 p.m.

Treasured Trees of the Arboretum Tram Tour

Wednesday, June 26

6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Speaking for Earth: A Poetry Walk

Saturday, July 20

10 a.m. to noon

Wellness

Forest Therapy Walks

Thursday, June 6 (two-hour walk)

6 to 8 p.m.

Thursdays, June 13 or 20 (two-hour walk)

9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Thursdays, July 18 or 25 (two-hour walk)

9 to 11 a.m.

Saturdays, June 29, July 13, 20 or 27 (three-hour walk)

9 a.m. to noon

Live Sound Meditation

Wednesdays, June 19 or July 24

7 to 8:30 p.m. (meditation begins at 7:15 p.m.)

LGBTQ+ Forest Therapy Walk

Saturday, June 22

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.