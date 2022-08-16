Salt Shed: Chicago's Morton Salt building transformed into music venue and event space

Salt Shed is Chicago's newest outdoor concert venue located in the old Morton Salt building at 1357 N. Elston Avenue.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A piece of Chicago history has been transformed into a new concert venue.

The old Morton Salt building at 1357 N. Elston Avenue has been restored and reimagined as the Salt Shed.

Bruce Finkelman, with 16 on Center, said the Salt Shed is shaping up to be the city's largest independent music venue.

"It's just a beautiful site to see the Chicago skyline and see some of the best entertainment acts play on our stages," Finkelman said.

Finkelman said the Salt Shed's outdoor summer concert series is helping introduce Chicagoans to the new venue before the interior space is completed in 2023.

"We'll have the indoor stage, then the outdoors will act as sort of a fairground," Finkelman said.

The building's interior design incorporates historical elements from the 1800s.

"It's really interesting to see some of the architectural moments that have been left there, the conveyor belts, the salt elevators," Finkelman said.

And there's more than just music! The Salt Shed is hosting a SummerSalt market offering food, drinks, and artisan and vintage goods from 4 to 10 p.m. on August 17, 18 and 19.

Tickets for the SummerSalt market are free. You can RSVP on the Salt Shed website.