Chicago summer festivals 2024: Music, food, street festivals happening across the city | See list

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago summers are perfect for outdoor activities, whether it is exploring a street festival in a new community, or a free concert in Millennium Park.

Dozens of festivals happen every year in the city to celebrate culture, communities and genres of music.

The list below contains a variety of free and paid festivities happening across the city through September.

This list will continue to be updated as events are announced.

APRIL

Ravinia Festival

Dates from April 20 through Sept. 15

Ravinia Festival is a series of over 100 summer concerts from artists like The Beach Boys with John Stamos and TLC. The outdoor venue has concert seating as well as a lawn area, where you can bring your own food and drinks for a concert picnic.

MAY

Summer at Gallagher Way

Dates from May through September

3635 N. Clark St., Chicago

Gallagher Way, located next to Wrigley Field, has a variety of family activities planned throughout the summer. Events like free movie nights, markets, concerts and more will be free and open to the public. View the schedule here.

SEE ALSO: Gallagher Way announces summer events lineup for lawn area outside Wrigley Field

Solar Tide

May 10-11

The Patio Theater, Chicago

Solar Tide is a bass music and arts festival in Portage Park. Featuring 19 artists over two days, tickets start at $50.

Chicago Mayfest

May 17-19

West Armitage Avenue from Sheffield Avenue to Racine Avenue, Chicago

Mayfest returns for the 27th year in Lincoln Park. The street festival will have a variety of music performances, artisan and food vendors. A pet parade and a glassblowing workshop will also take place over the weekend.

Belmont-Sheffield Music Fest

May 24-26

3200 N. Sheffield Ave., Chicago

This annual street festival will kick off summer in Lakeview with music, food and artisan vendors. The festivities are conveniently located steps away from the Belmont "L" station.

Randolph Street Market Festival

May 25-26

1341 W. Randolph St., Chicago

Randolph Street Market brands itself as a "fancy, European-style flea market." The market will have antiques, décor, vintage fashion, art and much more. Tickets start at $12, and children under 12 can attend the event for free.

Sueños

May 25-26

Grant Park, Chicago.

This reggaeton and Latin music festival is celebrating its third year in Grant Park. Featuring dozens of vendors, activities and headliners like Peso Pluma and Rauw Alejandro, Sueños is a celebration of Latin culture in Chicago.

Do Division Street Fest

May 31, June 1-2

Division Street, between Damen Avenue and Leavitt Street, Chicago

This Wicker Park street festival has events planned for all ages. Local food and retail vendors will be featured, along with music performances and a fashion show. "Family Fun Fest" is a part of the festivities, focused on children's entertainment. There will be a petting zoo, an inflatable slide and kids' music.

JUNE

Chicago Gospel Music Festival

June 1

Millennium Park, Chicago

Gospel music lovers of all ages are welcome to attend this free music festival at Millennium Park. Entrances for the event will be located at Randolph Street and Monroe Street. More details can be found here.

Beyond Wonderland Chicago

June 1-2

Huntington Bank Pavilion, Chicago

Beyond Wonderland is an "Alice in Wonderland" themed electric genre festival. This year's headliners include popular artists like Diplo and Benny Benassi.

Chicago House Music Festival

June 2

Millennium Park, Chicago

The Chicago House Music Festival is an annual celebration to recognize the roots of house music in the city. A series of conferences and events will lead up to the festival in Millennium Park. Admission is free and open to all ages.

READ MORE: Chicago House Music Festival lineup announced, celebrating 40th anniversary of music genre

Chicago Blues Festival

June 6- Ramova Theatre, Chicago

The opening night performances of the Chicago Blues Festival will take place at Ramova Theatre in Bridgeport. Online RSVPs can be made for free admission.

June 7-9- Millennium Park, Chicago

Three stages around Millennium Park will host 35 performances celebrating the history of blues music. Buddy Guy will headline the last day of the Chicago Blues Festival in one of the final performances of his "Damn Right Farewell" tour.

Puerto Rican Fest

June 6-9

Humboldt Park, Chicago

Puerto Rican Fest, or Fiestas Patronales Puertorriqueñas, is an annual cultural celebration in Humboldt Park with carnival rides, music, food, a parade and more.

Andersonville Midsommarfest

June 7-9

Clark Street from Foster Avenue to Gregory Street, Chicago

This community event is an annual celebration of Andersonville. Local vendors, food and music will take over Clark Street from Foster Avenue to Gregory Street.

Old Town Art Fair

June 8-9

1763 N. North Park Ave., Chicago

On this June weekend, the Old Town Triangle Historical District is transformed into a fine art wonderland. More than 200 fine artists from around the country will be at the Old Town Art Fair to sell and display their art.

Wells Street Art Fest

June 8-9

Wells Street between North Avenue and Division Street, Chicago

Art lovers can venture down the Wells Street corridor in Old Town and shop from artists from around the continent. The Wells Street Art Festival features food and drink vendors, music, entertainment and a children's play area.

The Grant Park Music Festival

Dates from June 12 through Aug. 17

Grant Park, Chicago

The Grant Park Music Festival brings free concerts and activities to the park throughout the summer. Artists and performance schedules can be found at grantparkmusicfestival.com.

Sundays on State

June 16 and July 14

State Street from Lake Street to Adams Street

Two Sundays a year, downtown State Street closes off traffic for a "free, interactive block party." Sundays on State gives the community an opportunity to shop from local businesses, engage in family activities and enjoy food from local vendors.

Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Festival

June 14-16

SeatGeek Stadium, Bridgeview

Three stages will host dozens of hip-hop performances over three days during the Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Festival. This festival is an all-ages event.

Chicago Pride Fest

June 22-23

Halsted Street from Addison Street to Grace Street

Chicago Pride Fest is a weekend street festival in the Northalsted neighborhood. Halsted Street will be buzzing with live music from headliners JoJo Siwa and Natasha Bedingfield, drag performances, parades and more.

Vegandale

June 22-23

Butler Field, Grant Park, Chicago

The plant-based food festival returns to Chicago with new innovative food options and lively entertainment. Attendees will have the opportunity to try vegan food from over 100 vendors from around the world, and enjoy performances from Saweetie, 2 Chainz and NLE Choppa.

The Bells of Summer

Summer Sundays at 5 p.m. from June 23 to Aug. 11 at Rockefeller Chapel, 5850 S. Woodlawn Ave., Chicago

Enjoy the beautiful sound of bells played by virtuoso carillonists from around the world.

The Opera Festival of Chicago

Dates from June 27 through July 14

The fourth season of the Opera Festival of Chicago will host performances at venues around the Chicago area. Show details can be found at operafestivalchicago.org.

JULY

Millennium Park Summer Music Series

Mondays and Thursdays, July 1-Aug. 8

Millennium Park, Chicago

The Jay Pritzker Pavilion will be the site of multiple free concerts during summer as a part of the Millennium Park Music Series.

Rose on the River

July 4-7

The Salt Shed, Chicago

One stage will be the site of 16 performances during this all-ages festival at the Salt Shed Fairgrounds. Rose on the River 2024 is headlined by My Morning Jacket, Tash Sultana, Thundercat and more.

NASCAR Chicago Street Race

July 6-7

Grant Park, Chicago

The Chicago Street Race is a unique two-day sports and entertainment event with a festival-like atmosphere. This year's headliners include Keith Urban, The Chainsmokers, The Black Keys and Lauren Alaina. Visit NASCARChicago.com for more information.

Windy City Smokeout

July 11-14

United Center, Chicago

Windy City Smokeout brings the sounds and flavors of the South to the city. The festival includes four days of country music from artists such as Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Cody Johnson.

Square Roots Festival

July 12-14

Lincoln Avenue from Montrose Avenue to Wilson Avenue, Chicago

Square Roots is a Lincoln Square street festival that gives community members and visitors the opportunity to enjoy local food, vendors and music.

Pitchfork Music Festival Chicago

July 19-24

Union Park, Chicago

Pitchfork is a music festival featuring dozens of artists from a range of genres. This year's headliners include Black Pumas, Jamie xx and Alanis Morissette.

SEE ALSO: Pitchfork Music Festival 2024 lineup includes Alanis Morissette, Carly Rae Jepsen, more

Chicago Food Truck Festival

July 20-21

2300 S. Indiana Ave., Chicago

For the 11th year, the city's top food trucks will gather in the South Loop for the Chicago Food Truck Festival. For the 2024 season, the fest is joining forces with the Chicago Margarita Festival to create a special drink menu. Claim free tickets at chgofoodtruckfest.com.

Taste of Lincoln Avenue

July 21-23

2500 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago

The best food and drinks of Lincoln Park are showcased during Taste of Lincoln Avenue. The busy street will close for the weekend for live music, drink tastings and a children's carnival.

Fiesta Del Sol

July 25-28

Cermak Road from Ashland Avenue to Morgan Street, Chicago

Fiesta Del Sol is a free street festival and carnival in the Pilsen neighborhood. The festival features local food vendors, artisans and live performances.

Wicker Park Fest

July 26-28

Milwaukee Avenue from North Avenue to Ashland Avenue

Explore the food, art and culture of Wicker Park at this annual street festival. The live music lineup of pop and alternative bands includes artists like The Regrettes and Built to Spill.

Chinatown Summer Fair

July 27-28

Wentworth Avenue from Cermak Avenue to 24th Place, Chicago.

This annual cultural celebration will return for its 45th year. The festival opens with a lion dance procession, followed by a variety of other performances. The Chinatown Summer Fair will also have plenty of food and merchandise vendors.

AUGUST

Lollapalooza

Aug. 1-4

Grant Park, Chicago

Once a year Grant Park is transformed into the site of one of the biggest music festivals in the country. Over 170 bands and performers take the stage over the four day festival. Headliners for 2024 include big names like SZA, The Killers, Future and Metro Boomin.

READ MORE: Lollapalooza 2024 lineup day-by-day released, featuring headliners SZA, Tyler the Creator, Blink-182

Retro on Roscoe

Aug. 9-11

200 W. Roscoe St., Chicago

Roscoe Village is a picturesque setting for live music, food, antique vendors and other merchants. More events will be taking place during Retro on Roscoe, like an antique car and motorcycle show.

Northalsted Market Days

Aug. 10-11

Halsted Street from Belmont Avenue to Addison Street, Chicago

Market Days is a weekend street festival with food, music and vendors in the Northalsted neighborhood. From 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. performances will take place across five stages down Halsted Street.

Chicago Jazz Festival

Aug. 29-Sept. 1

Chicago Cultural Center and Millennium Park

The Chicago Jazz Festival is a weekend of free performances from the best local and international jazz talent.

North Coast Music Festival

Aug. 30- Sept. 1

SeatGeek Stadium, Bridgeview

North Coast is an electric genre music festival featuring over 100 artists, interactive art installations and activities.

ARC Music Festival

Aug. 30-Sept. 1

Union Park, Chicago

For the fourth year, ARC Music Festival is bringing dozens of house and techno artists to Union Park.

SEPTEMBER

Taste of Chicago

Sept. 6-8

Grant Park and other locations around Chicago

Taste of Chicago is a free city-wide event showcasing the best food and drinks in the city. The main event is located in September in Grant Park, but pop-up events will be taking place in neighborhoods around the city throughout summer.

Chicago German-American Oktoberfest

Sept. 6-8

Lincoln Square, at the corner of Lincoln Avenue and Western Avenue, Chicago

Oktoberfest is a free festival celebrating German heritage. The celebration is a chance to enjoy authentic German food, drinks, music and entertainment.

World Music Festival Chicago

Sept. 20-29

Chicago Cultural Center and Citywide

Performances by global artists will play at venues around the city during the World Music Festival. The festival will showcase sounds from Brazil, South Korea, Senegal and more.

Riot Fest

Sept. 20-22

Douglass Park, Chicago

Riot Fest is an annual music festival specializing in punk, rock, alternative, metal and hip-hop. The lineup for Riot Fest has yet to be announced.