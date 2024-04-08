Berwyn teacher uses LightSound to 'show' visually impaired students 2024 solar eclipse

Visually impaired students at Morton West High school in Berwyn were able to "see" the 2024 solar eclipse with a LightSound device gifted by Harvard.

BERWYN, Ill. (WLS) -- One thousand students at Morton West High School in Berwyn, Ill., got permission to watch Monday's solar eclipse outside, but one employee went above and beyond to make sure visually impaired students were included as well.

Instructional Coach James Conley realized the school's visually impaired students would not be able to have the same eclipse experience as their peers. He found a solution in a device called LightSound.

"I'm super excited about it," Conley said. "Technology is opening a whole new way of educating the modern student."

The device was developed at Harvard University. It registers light brightness and converts that data into sound.

"It's one of many examples of how technology is opening up educational opportunities that did not exist before," said Conley.

Conley applied to get a LightSound and was approved. It's one of only seven devices in the Chicago area.

Monday, students in Ms. Schultheis' special education class got to hear the LightSound, and the changes as the eclipse intensified and waned.

"It makes my heart so happy," said Kayla Schultheis. "I love my job, I love my kids, and to see them be a part of a nationwide event and to witness it, it's something I will always remember."

Conway said this device was gifted to them by Harvard, and they will gift their LightSound to another school, likely in Chile or Argentina for the annular eclipse later this year.