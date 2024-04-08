Solar eclipse to appear in skies above Chicago Monday, with total eclipse visible in parts of IL, IN

Thousands are expected to gather on the lakefront for the partial solar eclipse Monday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The day of the solar eclipse extravaganza is here.

Millions of people will be looking up to the sky to witness the eclipse, and viewing locations across Illinois have been preparing for the phenomenon.

The city's partial solar eclipse will begin around 12:51 p.m., and by 1:33 p.m. nearly 50% of the sun will be covered. By 2:07 p.m., Chicago will be at our maximum solar eclipse coverage, 93.9%.

A total eclipse is expected in downstate Carbondale and thousands of people are traveling there to see the show.

The eclipse will begin there around 12:43 p.m. About fifty percent of the sun will be covered by 1:27 p.m.

Then a half hour later at 1:59 p.m., Carbondale will experience a total solar eclipse. That is expected to last around four minutes and ten seconds.

Total solar eclipse in Southern Illinois

Parts of southern Illinois, including Carbondale, are in the path of totality, where they will experience a total solar eclipse.

Amtrak's Illini and Saluki trains are operating Monday morning on modified schedules to help customers get to the area of totality in time to witness the solar eclipse.

Both trains will leave Chicago earlier at 6:35 a.m. and operate on an adjusted schedule through to Carbondale, Illinois arriving at 12:05 p.m.

Amtrak said the trains are sold out, so riders eager to see the amazing event are heading to Union Station now to hop on those trains.

Many people have taken off work or school to see the eclipse.

Lee Kornhauser from the Edgewater neighborhood is eager to get to Carbondale.

"You know I used to teach science, so for me, this is a lifelong dream. I unfortunately missed the last opportunity in 2017 and I said I would not miss this opportunity. Just praying htat the clouds stay away and that we get a good shot at the eclipse."

A team from the Adler Planetarium in Chicago is headed to Carbondale to emcee a watch party at Southern Illinois University's Saluki Stadium.

Many have been welcomed to Southern Illinois' campus with a full slate of events from "Eclipse Con Strikes Back" with costumes and role play.

"I'm excited it's lasting so long. Four minutes is a very long time. I've actually never seen a total solar eclipse," said Samantha Barnes.

Some are even making the memory permanent with new ink.

"Tonight we're here to see several bands that are local to the community," said Laura Johnson. "I got this tattoo for the solar eclipse. My best friend has the other half of the circle. Mine says 'no matter what' and her says 'no matter where.'"

University of Chicago astronomy professor Josh Frieman and dozens of his students are headed to the campus too.

"We're going to be in a football stadium at Southern Illinois University. I imagine the cheering will be as loud or louder than if they're football team just scored a touchdown," he said.

For a town of just over 20,000 people expecting at least five times that many people, for Monday's main event, where do you put everyone? Well, SIU opened up unused dorms for people to stay.

"The dorm is awesome, because its just like being back at college," said retired Chicago Public Schools teacher Carol Moran.

"We're reliving our college days again, a little spare to some of the other spots we've been but it's worked out well," said Linda and Richard Martens, who are from Oak Park.

Partial solar eclipse visible in Chicago

Thousands are expected on the lakefront Monday to get the full solar eclipse experience

They have a special viewing party at the Adler Planetarium for the highly-anticipated event, beginning at 12:30 p.m.

Staff will be handing out free solar-viewing glasses starting at 11 a.m.

Telescopes will also be set up around the museum grounds, so people can see the eclipse for themselves.

This year's total solar eclipse is special, because it will run through much of the US.

The Pullman National Historical Park will also be filled with excitement, as eyes will be on the skies.

Scientists said this year's solar eclipse will be more visible than the last one in 2017.

Park ranger Lisa Burback recalled that celestial phenomenon.

"I'm a resident here in Pullman, so I was right here in the neighborhood and we didn't have a place to gather as a community then for the event, which is what inspired us to put this together.

You'll need to wear special solar-viewing entire time to protect your eyes from the awe-inspiring spectacle.