Mother drowns 2 young kids before hanging herself, authorities say

Police have identified the mother and her two children found dead inside a Reedley apartment complex.

The Fresno County Sheriff Coroner's Office said Vera Lucia Diaz-Nunez drowned her two children, before hanging herself on Monday in Reedley, Calif.The Reedley Police Department said after returning from work, Diaz-Nunez's husband discovered that his 32-year-old wife had killed their 4-year-old boy and 21-month-old girl in a bathtub.Police said their investigation revealed through interviews that Diaz-Nunez had been suffering recently from depression.Officers have not had any prior contact with her or her family.