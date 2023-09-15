Friday Flyover: Mother McAuley High School

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week, we feature Mother McAuley High School on ABC7's Friday Flyover, celebrating high school sports!

Overview and Highlights:

Mother McAuley was founded by the Sisters of Mercy in 1846, making it the first school chartered in the city of Chicago. We proudly continue the tradition of educating young women in the Mercy tradition, inspired by our core values and the critical concerns of the Sisters of Mercy. As the largest single gender school in Chicago, and one of the largest all-girls schools in the nation, we are a destination for many young women - not just in the city of Chicago, but throughout Illinois and Indiana. Our current student body represents 66 zip codes. This desire to become a part of MacNation is for good reason - we have a 100% college acceptance rate for our graduates, the Class of 2023 received $90 million in college scholarships, and we have proof from our 29,000 alumnae that McAuley can take you wherever you want to go! Our alumnae are leading the way in the C-suite at major corporations such as United and Com-Ed, working as engineers, lawyers, doctors, and business professionals; and are making an impact in their communities, filling a need as entrepreneurs in fitness, fashion, medicine, and self-care, or as volunteers for nonprofits. They are passing on the values of giving back, supporting others, and being proud of who they are. The repercussions of a McAuley liberal arts education last a lifetime due to the dedication to and focus on educating women, and providing them equitable opportunities and support.

McAuley athletic accolades

McAuley is a powerhouse in athletics - through the years, Mighty Mac athletics have collectively earned 50+ conference titles, 20 state championships, and 2 national championships.

Mother McAuley offers 13 different sport teams.

In the 2022-23 school year, the volleyball team won first in state, water polo won second in state, and individual athletes participated in the state competition in diving, tennis, track and field, and wrestling.

Maggie Zuber '25 participated in the state wrestling competition, and is the first female wrestler in McAuley history.

Fifteen student athletes signed letters of intent to play collegiate sports in the 2022-23 school year.

Neighboring all-boys school, Brother Rice High School, will be playing football Saturday at Loyola, with the freshman at 9 a.m., JV at 11 a.m., and varsity at 1:30 p.m. We wish them the best of luck, and are thrilled to have their band students joining us this morning!