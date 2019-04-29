Motorcyclist crashes while giving driver 'the finger'

Motorcyclist crashes while giving driver 'the finger' in Cypress.

CYPRESS, Texas -- A motorcyclist is in critical condition after crashing on the North Eldridge Parkway.

Deputies say he crashed after he gave the finger to a woman he was passing.

A woman told authorities she was driving north on Eldridge when the motorcyclist passed her suburban on the right and gave her the finger. He then turned around and did it a second time, but lost control and crashed.

"After he gave her the finger a second time, he lost control, hit the curb and struck his head. He was unconscious at the scene," said Harris County Sheriff's Sgt. Dashana Cheek-McNeal.

The motorcyclist was taken by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital.

Deputies say the other driver did not strike him.
