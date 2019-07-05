Motorcyclist killed in Cragin hit-and-run

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run in Chicago's Cragin neighborhood Thursday night, police said.

A 36-year-old man was driving his motorcycle east in the 4900-block of West Diversey Avenue at about 9:35 p.m. when police said he was rear-ended by a black SUV, possibly a Jeep.

The motorcyclist was ejected and struck a pole and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Authorities have not released his identity.

The driver of the SUV did not stop and continued east on Diversey Avenue.

No one is in custody and the Chicago Police Major Accidents Division is investigating.
