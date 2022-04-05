Moulin Rouge now playing in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's a musical mashup, featuring glitz, grandeur and glory! Moulin Rouge is now playing in Chicago!
The musical is set in Paris, France, and follows the story of Christian, who falls in love with a cabaret actress.
Jack Cahill Lemme, a Moulin Rouge cast member and native of the Chicago suburbs, spoke with ABC7 about the show and performing in front of a hometown crowd.
Moulin Rouge is now playing at the Nederlander Theater through May 14. It's recommended for ages 12 and up.
Masks and proof of vaccine are still required at Broadway in Chicago shows.
For more information and tickets, visit broadwayinchicago.com.
