disney+ streaming service

Art imitates life: Superhero super fan lands lead role in latest MCU/Disney+ adventure 'Ms. Marvel'

By George Pennacchio
EMBED <>More Videos

Meet Marvel's newest groundbreaking superhero, 'Ms. Marvel'

Before she was named Marvel's latest superhero, Iman Vellani was a self-admitted super-fan of the comic book genre. As a kid, she even had a poster of Captain Marvel on her bedroom wall! So it almost seems pre-ordained that Iman would land in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"I was a Ms. Marvel fan long before I even auditioned. I read all the comic books when I was in high school. I dressed up as her on Halloween, so I was so attached and protective over this character. I really did fall in love with her. I felt like the comics were written about me," said Vellani. "She felt so real. Just literally it was like a comic book was holding up a mirror in front of me."

"Ms. Marvel" introduces us to Kamala Khan, a New Jersey teenager who is a Marvel hero mega fan, especially Captain Marvel. That puts Vellani front and center in "Ms. Marvel and this is her first professional acting job.

"We did the screen test and she started doing the scene. It's her first time in front of any kind of professional camera, and it was her. We just knew," said Executive Producer Bisha K. Ali. "It was a relief we found her!"

Vellani knows she's the first Muslim-Pakistani superhero we've met, but she's also inspired that she will not be the last South Asian represented in the MCU.

"We learn so much from film and TV. They really do shape our perspective on how we see people and I think it's wonderful we're showing Muslims and Pakistanis in a positive light, showing brown people on screen, having fun, making jokes, humanizing the culture so much more than Hollywood has ever done. So I'm really glad to be a part of this," said Vellani.

"Ms. Marvel" begins streaming on Disney+ on Wednesday, June 8.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney+ and this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmarvel comicsmarveldisney+ streaming servicediversityotrc
Copyright © 2022 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY+ STREAMING SERVICE
'Hollywood Stargirl' focuses on friends, family, music, dreams
Cast of 'The Villains of Valley View' talks about new Disney series
Stars talk about new Disney series 'Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion'
1st teaser trailer for Disney+'s live-action 'Pinocchio' is here
TOP STORIES
School administrators have physical confrontation with student | Video
Todd and Julie Chrisley found guilty on federal charges
Chicago woman says stranger moved into Chatham home, refuses to leave
Man shot, killed after allegedly attacking officer with hatchet ID'd
J-Hope of BTS named new Lollapalooza Sunday headliner
Thieves smash way into Des Plaines luxury car dealership
Carjacked SUV nearly ends up in Lake Michigan after South Side crash
Show More
Less than half the guns used in Illinois crime come from Illinois
Tuesdays on the Terrace returns to Museum of Contemporary Art
White Sox broadcaster Steve Stone celebrates 40 years in booth
'Cowards': Teacher who survived Uvalde shooting slams police response
CPD speaking to person of interest in NW Side machete robberies
More TOP STORIES News