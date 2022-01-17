Society

Muhammad Ali Day being celebrated in Illinois for first time

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Illinois marks Muhammad Ali Day for first time

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The first-ever Muhammad Ali Day is being celebrated in Chicago Monday.

Several state senators sponsored the resolution to make January 17 Muhammad Ali Day. It was passed in June.

As Illinoisans celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the Chicago History Museum will also celebrate Ali for the first time in Illinois.

Ali was considered a champion of civil justice. The professional boxer, activist, entertainer, poet and philanthropist, nicknamed "The Greatest" took up residence on the South Side of Chicago from the mid-1960s though the late 1970s.

Having converted to Islam, he claimed conscientious objector status in refusing to serve in the Vietnam War. Ali was banned from boxing and convicted of draft evasion.

Ali made his home in Chicago and became more involved with the Nation of Islam and the Civil Rights movement. He married here, started a family here and staged his comeback here.

Monday afternoon, there will be a virtual and in-person dialogue on Muhammad Ali and Dr. King's models of hope, courage and conviction through extreme challenges.

Reverend Jesse Jackson will deliver the opening remarks and Ali's daughter Maryum is a special guest.

Meanwhile, Monday would have been Ali's 80th birthday. He died in 2016.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagohyde parkillinoisholidaymuhammad alihistory
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Chicago protest to push for voting rights legislation on MLK Day
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of 8 'John Does' secret
Expect more worrisome COVID variants after omicron, scientists say
Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in quotes
Martin Luther King Jr. seen up close in rare color photos
Chicago weekend violence leaves 29 shot, 4 fatally: CPD
UK detains 2 teens in connection to Texas synagogue hostage incident
Show More
Walgreens, CVS temporarily close some stores as COVID surges
'Our way of giving back': Family makes care packages for homeless
'Mistaken gunfire': Wis. police investigate homicide of 8-year-old
Bob Saget's widow posts heartfelt tribute to late comedian
Chicago Weather: Cloudy and windy Monday
More TOP STORIES News